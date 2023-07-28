CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A crash on the Interstate 176 northbound ramp to Route 724 caused closures and detours in Cumru Township early Friday morning.
Cumru Police say just after 1 a.m., a truck carrying hot tar lost control and overturned while exiting north I-176 at Route 724. The tar flowed into the cab of the truck and badly burned the driver, who was taken to Reading Hospital in critical condition.
The road reopened around 12:30 p.m.
Police say road crews were hoping to have everything wrapped up by 8 a.m., but they had to go pick up additional equipment, delaying the cleanup.