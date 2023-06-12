READING, Pa. - Crews in Reading battled an overnight fire that left five people displaced and a home in ruins.

The one alarm fire broke out after midnight at a house in the 2500 block of River Road.

Officials say everyone, including pets, made it out safely and without injury. The home is a total loss.

The fire displaced five people and they are being assisted by family.

Fire officials say working smoke detectors in the home likely helped save lives.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.