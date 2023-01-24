EARL TWP., Pa. - Emergency officials responded late Tuesday morning to a report of a school van overturned.

It all happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of W. Philadelphia Avenue and Pond Road in Earl Township.

Fire apparatus and ambulances flooded the crash scene where it appeared at least 2 vehicles were involved in the accident.

The overturned van was marked as belonging to the Boyertown Area School District. Fire officials on scene said no injuries were reported.

