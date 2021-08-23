GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer accident closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County on Monday.
An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking both westbound lanes just after Route 737 (Kutztown/Krumsville) in Greenwich Township.
I-78 westbound is closed at exit 40, emergency dispatchers said just before noon Monday.
Authorities did not comment on how long the highway is expected to be closed, or details of the crash.
A PennDOT camera shows stopped traffic near the exit and a traffic map shows heavy delays in the area.