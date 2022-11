ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute.

The big rig overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, emergency dispatchers said.

All northbound traffic had to get off at the Laureldale exit.

A photo posted by the Blandon Fire Department shows the truck on its side.

The ramp was still closed as of 7:30 a.m.