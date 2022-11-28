ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute.

The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said.

The crash dumped some of the eggs, so an environmental group will have to be called, a fire official said.

All northbound traffic had to get off at the Laureldale exit while crews cleaned up.

The ramp was closed for much of the morning.

Officials did not have information on what caused the rollover or if anyone was hurt.