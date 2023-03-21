MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer carrying a load of milk overturned on a busy Berks County highway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at the Schaeffer Road roundabout in Maidencreek Township.

The tractor-trailer, from Muhlenberg Township-based Clover Farms Dairy, overturned and spilled part of its load onto the roadway.

The northbound lanes remained closed throughout the morning for cleanup.

The Northern Berks Regional Police Department has not said what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.