MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An overturned truck closed Route 222 for hours during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Schaeffer Road roundabout.

Police said the driver was going a little too fast in the roundabout and the truck overturned.

No word if there were any injuries.

Police said the southbound lanes were closed for about three-and-a-half hours.