EXETER TWP., Pa. - A truck overturned Friday morning and closed an Exeter Township road.

It all happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Oley Turnpike Road near Boyertown Pike.

Exeter Township Police say a truck lost its brakes coming down a hill and rolled over. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, will be cited, police say.

As of 11:30 a.m., Oley Turnpike Rd remains closed between Church Lane Road and Boyertown Pike.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.