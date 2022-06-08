READING, Pa. - A Reading business owner is working to welcome a family of Ukrainian refugees to Reading, and his efforts to help don't stop there.
"One family started basically hosting refugees and help them integrate into society with the Ukraine United for Ukraine program," said Cesar Gonzales, Owner of Stirling Guest Hotel.
Gonzalez says he saw a story about Ukrainian refugees being helped by a church in California and he wanted to do something at the mansion here in Reading.
"Being an immigrant myself, having grown poor, I thought it would be a good thing for us to share," he continued.
Gonzales is also offering jobs.
"To come in help me set up the restaurant, give them employment at the same time provide them an apartment."
The Stirling is partnering with Regeneration Church in Bucks County to coordinate families seeking refuge.
"Many of the families that we are looking at will be a couple with two or three children," Gonzales said. "One of the challenges that many of them are trying to address is the school system for the kids."
In addition to the family coming to Reading in the weeks ahead, a benefit event is also planned for October 15th to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
"I think it's a worthy cause for people to experience the Stirling as well as experience the culture and the food the music of this Ukrainian family," said Gonzales.
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees locally is one that will require a team effort.
"We are very excited about the program, it's going to need a whole community to help these families."