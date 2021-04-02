TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — In a year-long pandemic, the pain of addiction goes from bad to worse.
"It's been tremendously heartbreaking," said Amber Didden, a vice president at Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge. "Isolation plus addiction equals death. It's just adding gasoline to the fire."
According to the Berks County coroner, there were 130 confirmed overdose deaths in 2020, the most on record, and nationally, the numbers are also alarming. More than 81,000 lives were lost to overdoses last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For those at Tulpehocken Township-based Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge, their challenge has been daunting.
"It's been a marathon of a year just making sure we're following all the recommended protocols, making sure everybody stays safe, but also making sure we have the available space for the people are in need," said Didden.
Officials remind you to watch for signs of addiction in your loved ones, which could include being secretive, struggling with money, or if things just don't seem quite right, and if you're struggling, there's a 24/7 hotline you can call at 844-888-8085.
Even in a pandemic, officials said you do have a path to getting better.
"Don't lose hope and don't stop trying to find recovery," Didden said, "because it's there."