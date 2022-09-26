HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Representatives of Pennsylvania's Wolf administration visited Berks County on Monday to tout the importance of agriculture education in schools.

Officials with the state departments of agriculture and education got a look at the ag education program at Conrad Weiser High School in Heidelberg Township.

District officials said combining agriculture with education is a staple of their philosophy.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the world has changed in many ways since the last time he visited the district four years ago, but he said the district's commitment to the field has not.

"But there's an expectation of your school district, I'm sure, that this school is going to produce great students and respond to the workforce needs of today and for the future," Redding said.

State officials have been touring agriculture education programs across Pennsylvania.