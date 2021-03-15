HARRISBURG, Pa. - The promoter of a gun show in Berks County has agreed to ban the sale of "ghost gun" kits, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday.
The agreement comes on the heels of two surveillance operations conducted by Shapiro's office at Eagle Arms Productions' Morgantown Gun Show in Caernarvon Township.
The operations, conducted in partnership with local and federal law enforcement, tracked the purchasing of Polymer 80% gun kits to the recovery of 10 fully functional firearms or partially assembled kits in Philadelphia, Shapiro said.
"Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic," Shapiro said. "These DIY gun kits should be subject to the same background checks and qualifications as fully functioning firearms to prevent criminals who are not legally able to purchase or possess guns from getting their hands on these deadly, untraceable weapons."
Shapiro said Eagle Arms Productions, the largest gun show promoter in Pennsylvania, is the first in the United States to stop the sale of the 80% receivers, which are often sold in kits without background checks.
"We are calling on all gun show promoters to contact my office and follow suit to help keep our neighborhoods safe until criminals can't buy these weapons," Shapiro said.
The attorney general said his office's surveillance operations in Morgantown revealed that a purchaser of 80% receiver kits there was in a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns on the streets of Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale. A second investigation resulting from the same gun show uncovered an illegal gun manufacturing and trafficking operation of the ghost guns at a house in Philadelphia, he said.
"This decision by Eagle Arms Productions is a positive step toward limiting access to ghost guns by criminals," Shapiro said. "We also need to remain focused and vigilant to stop the current legal loopholes that allow prohibited purchasers to acquire, assemble and possess these ghost guns."
Previous investigations, Shapiro said, show that ghost guns have been responsible for multiple homicides, including a Polymer80 9mm handgun used in two shooting deaths in July 2020 in Snyder County.