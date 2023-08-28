EXETER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania American Water announced that the utility will install a new water main to serve customers in Exeter Township.

The $600,000 project will add 2,900 feet of new water main to service residents of East Loraine Road and Neversink Street.

Officials say the project will also connect two portions of the system to provide better water quality and new fire protection for nearby homes.

Work will take place weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction on East Loraine Road (from Painted Sky Road to the Antietam Creek Crossing) and Neversink Street (from East Loraine Road to Willow Street).

Water main installation is expected to be complete by the end of October, with final street restoration taking place in late fall or winter of 2023.