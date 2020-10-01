BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The arts could be getting a much-needed source of inspiration as the state announced a $2.2 million loan fund for creative small businesses.
The fund will dole out flexible, affordable loans to arts schools, media companies, visual and performing arts production agencies, and more. The fund will give priority to creative small businesses owned by people of color, or creative small businesses in low-income areas.
"Art programs are so important," said Crystal Seitz, President of the Visit PA Americana Visitors Bureau in Reading, and board member of the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. She says art communities have not received much help during the pandemic.
"I think what this loan will offer is some of these organizations a chance to have a little bit of a breather to figure out their next steps," said Seitz.
The loan fund also targets creative small businesses in small and rural areas like Hamburg, Boyertown and West Reading. Seitz says while loans are a good start, grant money would help artists complete the portrait.
"My hope is the state starts to look at how can we grant these organizations additional dollars because there's been very little available to them," said Seitz. "These are the heart and soul of our communities."