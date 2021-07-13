HARRISBURG, Pa. | Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that agents from the Office of Attorney General have arrested five people, and shut down a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.
“Drug trafficking is a dangerous and often violent enterprise that makes communities less safe,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “These defendants used stolen firearms to peddle poison into Pennsylvania communities. We’re committed to working with our local and state partners to make Pennsylvania neighborhoods safer.”
Agents reported that they arrested Randy Cronrath, Clayton Hoppe, Steven Lightcap, James Michelin, and Derek Wagner for their alleged roles in operating a methamphetamine trafficking organization in Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.
During the course of the investigation, agents say they seized 60 firearms, including two stolen handguns, 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $27,435.00 in cash, three vehicles, and other paraphernalia.
Using databases like the Office's Track + Trace, the stolen handguns were able to be safely recovered, and not used as untraceable weapons in future crimes, officials stated.
All defendants have been charged with Corrupt Organizations, Possession With Intent To Deliver, and Possession of Controlled Substances. Cronrath and Michlen have been charged with Receiving Stolen Property, and Cronrath has also additionally been charged with Possession Of Firearms, investigators say.
The investigation was conducted in partnership with the Montgomery County District Attorney Detectives, officials in both departments stated. This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christie Bonesch.
All charges are accusations as of right now, authorities remind the public.