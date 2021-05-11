BERKS, Pa.| Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told senators on Tuesday why he feels "ghost guns" need regulation.
Shapiro’s testimony comes as the Department of Justice looks to update the legal definition of a firearm, for the first time in five decades.
It also comes a few weeks after President Joe Biden announced an effort to regulate them, and about two months after his office said the kits were bought at a gun show in Berks and assembled and sold in Philadelphia.
"These are untrackable, untraceable firearms built at home or sometimes on gun show tables,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro testified in Washington, D.C. about his office's four-year-long effort to close legal loopholes.
"They lack serial numbers and they are purchased, importantly, without a background check,” Shapiro added.
During his testimony, PA's top law enforcement official held up a model kit he says is equipped with materials capable of making it a fully operational gun in a matter of minutes.
Shapiro calls ghost guns "the emerging weapon of choice for violent criminals."
Yet, opponents of Biden's new proposal fought back.
"These anti-gun activists would like you to believe that privately-made firearms pose a new danger to society,” said Republican Senator Mike Lee, from Utah.
During opening statements, Sen. Lee claimed those activists are using misleading statistics, citing numbers from the Bureau of ATF that found of the 24,000 ghost guns recovered at crime scenes, only 325 of them were suspected to be connected to homicides or attempted homicides.
"When analyzing any gun control proposal, I'd look at the likely impact it will have on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans,” Sen. Lee added.
Shapiro says PA's seen a 437% increase in the recovery of ghost guns compared to just a few years ago.
Locally, the Berks County district attorney says his office has recovered a number of ghost guns and it's an ongoing issue.