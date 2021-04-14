HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three nonprofit organizations that dedicate themselves to preserving and promoting their respective downtowns are getting some help from Harrisburg to offset some of the challenges they've encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that it has awarded grants to Building a Better Boyertown, the Our Town Foundation in Hamburg, and the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
Boyertown and Hamburg's organizations will each receive $50,000; West Reading's will be given $32,500. The funding comes from the state's COVID-19 Relief - Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program.
"Over the past year, communities across the commonwealth have faced devastating impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Pennsylvania's network of community development organizations never ceased answering the call for help," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "Our Elm Street and Main Street programs work tirelessly year in and year out — even in the best of times — to improve their communities, and this funding will provide them with the support they need to overcome the challenges they've recently faced."
All three organizations in Berks County sponsor a number of events throughout the year in an effort to attract visitors to their respective downtowns and support local businesses.
Those events include Oktoberfest and Pickfest in Boyertown; the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival in Hamburg; and 2nd Friday on the Avenue, Art on the Avenue, and Fall Fest.