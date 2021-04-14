Generic Boyertown

East Philadelphia Avenue (Route 73), just east of the Reading Avenue (Route 562) intersection, in Boyertown

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three nonprofit organizations that dedicate themselves to preserving and promoting their respective downtowns are getting some help from Harrisburg to offset some of the challenges they've encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that it has awarded grants to Building a Better Boyertown, the Our Town Foundation in Hamburg, and the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.

Boyertown and Hamburg's organizations will each receive $50,000; West Reading's will be given $32,500. The funding comes from the state's COVID-19 Relief - Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program.

"Over the past year, communities across the commonwealth have faced devastating impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Pennsylvania's network of community development organizations never ceased answering the call for help," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "Our Elm Street and Main Street programs work tirelessly year in and year out — even in the best of times — to improve their communities, and this funding will provide them with the support they need to overcome the challenges they've recently faced."

All three organizations in Berks County sponsor a number of events throughout the year in an effort to attract visitors to their respective downtowns and support local businesses.

Those events include Oktoberfest and Pickfest in Boyertown; the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival in Hamburg; and 2nd Friday on the Avenue, Art on the Avenue, and Fall Fest.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.