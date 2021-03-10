Security surveillance camera

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three nonprofit organizations in Berks County will be receiving state money to improve the safety and security of their facilities.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has awarded grants to Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom in Wyomissing ($9,897), the LGBT Center of Greater Reading ($11,525), and Abilities in Motion in Reading, ($6,500).

The grants are meant to support nonprofits that principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category identified by the FBI as including race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity, according to state Sen. Judy Schwank.

"The organizations who received these grants are well deserving of the funding and will put it to good uses," Schwank said. "I am thankful that PCCD saw the relevance of funding these key organizations in our community."

Schwank said the money can be used to buy safety and security equipment, pay for threat awareness and response training, and upgrade existing structures to enhance safety and security.

