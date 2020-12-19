Steph Stronsick from PA Bat Rescue in Mertztown joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to help explain why there has been an influx of bat sightings in our area.
"Some of the bats that were coming in were really thin and young, so we are assuming that this is their very first winter and they chose a very poor location to roost," Stronsick says. "As soon as the storms started, the winds were gusting, and they chose to fly and try to find shelter."
The shelter they found were on sides of houses, businesses, and on doors.
"Several people saw the bats flying, which is really alarming because they should be hibernating right now," she says.
Many bats came into the facility's care and are currently being treated. They plan to release them back into the wild in the spring.
For more info, visit pabatrescue.org or call (610) 493-2008.