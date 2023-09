MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa - The largest cannabis-related event in the Keystone State is returning for its 9th year.

The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival: Fall Marketplace takes place September 23 and 24 at Renninger’s Farmers Market in Maxatawny Township.

The festival's primary goal is to enlighten the public on the multifaceted world of cannabis and encourage a stronger push for legalization in Harrisburg.

The event, which draws tens of thousands of attendees, showcases numerous non-profit organizations and highlights PA's dispensaries and local businesses.

Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival: Fall Marketplace

September 23 - 24, 2023

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Renninger's Farmers Market

740 Noble St.

Kutztown, Pa. 19530