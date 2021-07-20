READING, Pa. | Forecasters say smoke from the western wildfires is contributing the haze we have been seeing these past few days.
State officials issued an air quality alert for much of the state.
"I've never seen nothing like it before," said Justin Santiago, a Reading resident.
Justin Santiago stopped by the Pagoda to enjoy a nice breeze and the view, only to be greeted by hazy skies.
"The views on a regular day Monday through Sunday nice and sunny, can see the whole city," said Santiago
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said wildfires happening out west are to blame for the haze.
"So, what's happening is wildfires in Canada, the smoke from these wildfires are actually traveling throughout the Commonwealth, said Jamar Thrasher, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Agency press secretary.
The air quality forced the DEP to issue a Code Orange Action Day on Tuesday, which is one step away from red which warns of unhealthy pollution levels.
Press Secretary James Thrasher tells us the warning means young children, seniors, and anyone with respiratory problems should take extra precautions.
"We're advising that they stay indoors and limit their outdoor exposure," said Thrasher.
The DEP said it continues to monitor data from the Environmental Protection Agency on a daily basis.
As for Santiago, he is hoping he will have a clearer view sometime in the days ahead
"If we're out all the way on the east coast and that's all the way on the west coast, I mean it's scary because look at the sky now, you can barely see it," said Santiago.