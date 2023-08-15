Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, August 17, to those living or working within 10 miles of Limerick Generating Station in Montgomery County.

State officials hold an annual distribution event every summer in the areas surrounding the state's four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts.

“Making potassium iodide tablets available for residents is a critical part of emergency preparedness and public health,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are rare, but it is important to have tablets on hand. The tablets should only be taken when instructed and in the event of an emergency, Pennsylvanians should follow local authorities’ instructions.”

KI can add another layer of protection when used as instructed. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone not allergic.

Tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants by visiting a distribution center, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.

KI tablets will be distributed at the following locations on August 17. No appointments are necessary.

Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St. Boyertown, PA 19512 (2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Kimberton Fire Company Banquet Hall, 2276 Kimberton Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460 (12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Limerick Fire Department, 390 W Ridge Pike, Limerick, PA, 19512 (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Pottstown Health Center, 364 King St. Pottstown, PA 19464 (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)