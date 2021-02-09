WYOMISSING, Pa. - Berks County residents are being given another chance to get a free COVID-19 test.
Starting Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will host a drive-thru clinic at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom's synagogue in Wyomissing. Walk-up testing will also be available for public transit riders (BARTA Route 15).
The clinic will be open through next Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no cost, and no appointment or doctor's order is needed, but patients are asked to arrive with a photo ID or insurance card.
The synagogue is located at 555 Warwick Drive, off State Hill Road. Entrance to the site will be one way on Warwick Drive from Wellington Boulevard, officials said.
Public parking and restrooms will not be available.
The testing is part of the state health department's effort to host testing sites across Pennsylvania during a 12-week period. It held a similar clinic at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading in October.