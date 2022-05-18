READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania's acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson toured the Berks Community Health Center's Oakbrook location in Reading, and urged more Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Well certainly your best protection against hospitalization and the severe illness is to get vaccinated and get boosted if you're eligible," said Dr. Johnson.
She joined the Department of Human Services and others to highlight efforts to get people vaccinated in the coming days. Clinics are planned at the Berks Community Health Center on Rockland Street on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. and at the center on Penn Street on Friday starting at 10 a.m.
Dr. Johnson said they want to take away barriers to getting vaccinated.
"So that if that is distance or insurance or language, we want to really remove those barriers," said Dr. Johnson.
The partnership aims to make for a safe summer. This comes as the state is seeing an uptick in COVID cases.
"It's not too late to get vaccinated, "said Dr. Johnson.
Dr. Johnson is encouraging Pennsylvanians to protect themselves when going to crowded situations. She recommends getting tested before you go, especially if there are going to be vulnerable people there.
Dr. Johnson also says people may want to consider wearing a mask in a large crowd where there may be unvaccinated people.
"We know that there is a lot of asymptomatic transmission and so you really want to protect yourself," said Dr. Johnson.