READING, Pa. — Students at 10th and Penn Elementary School in Reading were treated to a special guest Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania's acting secretary of education, Eric Hagarty, took time out of his day to celebrate music and the arts with the school's first graders.

He broke out the guitar and played "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto" as the students sang along. He then read "Harold and the Purple Crayon" by Crockett Johnson.

"Anytime you can engage students in learning in a fun way, through music and the arts, for example, you are helping them to develop skills and competencies that will serve them throughout their lives," Hagarty said in a news release prior to the event. "There are so many benefits to an early focus on the arts from a physiological and developmental perspective, but what's even better — the students enjoy it."

The Department of Education streamed the event live on its Facebook page.