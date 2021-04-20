WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and other agencies are teaming up to urge drivers to be cautious as part of rural roads safety week.
"As the years progress the equipment keeps getting larger," says David Wolfskill, a Berks County dairy and crop farmer. He says rural road safety is a major concern for farmers who are legally allowed to drive farm equipment on the roadways.
The farm equipment can take up to 3/4 of the road and even when farmers use escort vehicles, Wolfskill says sometimes drivers ignore them.
"We are not intentionally trying to harm anyone, move anyone, or push anyone off the road," says Wolfskill, "but our equipment is large, and it takes a little bit of effort on both sides to make it work."
Equipment like this is most likely to be on the road during spring planting or fall harvest seasons, and that's when they're asking people to be most patient with farmers.
"Typically, farmers are not driving long distances and we try to avoid the roads during rush hour times, whenever possible," says Rick Ebert, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President.
The Highway Safety Network reports more than half of all fatal crashes on rural roadways last year involved aggressive driving.
"Some of the most frequent contributing factors in rural road fatalities were driving too fast for conditions, impaired driving, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road," says Tara DeStefano with the Highway Safety Network.
Ebert says as farm equipment has gotten larger, crashes have become more prevalent, often times visibility is limited for farmers operating large equipment, and there isn't always a safe place for them to pull off the road.
"It is a little bit of an inconvenience, but I tell a lot of people, don't complain about a farmer too much with your mouth full," says Wolfskill.