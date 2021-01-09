HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding kicked off the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, inviting all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians to enjoy the virtual show from the comfort of their homes.
Redding asks participates to cultivate a brighter tomorrow as they explore the bounty of Pennsylvania's strong and diverse agriculture industry.
According to officials, throughout the event, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn and be inspired by the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, its heritage, and the innovation driving the industry forward.
"For 105 years there has been a Pennsylvania Farm Show, through good times and bad. Feast and famine, war and peace, and now a pandemic," said Redding. "While this year's show is different, you will find it is still packed with pride for this essential industry."
For more information and to participate virtually, visit farmshow.pa.gov.