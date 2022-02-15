HARRISBURG, Pa. - Bridging a gap to broadband... in bipartisan fashion.
"Broadband is a necessity, it is not a luxury," said PA Rep. Martin Causer (R-District 67).
"This is 2022. This is not how it should be," said PA Rep. Pam Snyder (D-District 50).
On Tuesday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority met for the first time. The newly-formed group is going to coordinate the rollout of broadband Internet to unserved and underserved Pennsylvanians and close what they call a digital divide.
"The lack of consistent and affordable quality statewide broadband keeps out children from learning," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. "It prevents businesses from growing."
The authority will manage at least $100 million in federal aid for broadband. The state says new internet towers and broadband equipment will be part of the plan.
"It's not a red or a blue issue," Wolf said. "It something that hurts all of us."
Governor Wolf signed House Bill 2071 into law in December. At the time, the state said more than 800,000 Pennsylvanians lacked access to reliable, high-speed internet. They said more than half of those people live in rural areas.
"It's essential," Wolf said. "It's essential today as water and electricity have been."
The board is made up of 11 people, include legislative members and department secretaries.
"It's a bipartisan effort that is going to bring Pennsylvania into the 21st century," said Sheri Collins of the PA Dept. of Community and Economic Development, "making sure that this broadband infrastructure is built out and that people in Pennsylvania can get connected."