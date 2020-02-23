WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it's conducting a controlled burn in part of Schuylkill County on Sunday.
The prescribed fires were carried out on 119 acres on State Game Lands 110 in West Brunswick Township, according to the commission.
They say the burns are to improve the fire dependent oak ecosystems that are found in that specific area.
Officials say that people may see smoke while traveling on Routes 61 and 895 near Port Clinton and Hamburg between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The game commission says that anyone who has questions regarding the burns should give them a call at 610-926-3136.
For more information about prescribed fires, please visiting the Game Commission's habitat management website.