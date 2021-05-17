LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania has loosened more coronavirus restrictions. Larger crowds are now allowed at indoor and outdoor events.
As of Monday, outdoor events increase from 50% to 75% capacity, and indoor gatherings go from 25% to 50%.
The rest of the state's coronavirus restrictions, except for the mask mandate, will be lifted on Memorial Day.
The goal is to get 70% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated in order to lift the mask mandate for everyone, though the CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance in most settings. But what does that mean for private businesses?
"It's kind of a stay tuned to see what corporate says in terms of updating mask policy, but our number one concern is our guests," said Jenny Frei, director of sales for Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
Bear Creek in Berks County says it's business as usual, masks and social distancing are a must, though hope is on the horizon for wedding season.
"We started the year off with zero weddings, zero events, and had a few in March and April, but May has seemed to kick off our wedding season," Frei said.
The resort has 17 weddings booked each month in May and June.
"What we are seeing though is not so much the number of weddings but the attendance of weddings," Frei said.
Corporate has continued to update the number of guests allowed under latest mandates, but...
"We have to social distance, so distancing is more hindering to us than the event number restrictions," Frei said.
With that said, Frei says the goal is to get back to normal when the state lifts all restrictions on Memorial Day.
The resort has 150 weddings already on the books for this year. Roughly 60 of those are postponements from 2020.