WEST READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the site of the factory explosion in West Reading on Saturday to meet with rescue crews and get a firsthand look at their ongoing efforts to find additional survivors beneath the pile of rubble.

In a tweet, Shapiro pledged the state's support in the borough's response to the tragedy, which involves the confirmed deaths of two people. Five others remain missing.

I’m with Mayor @SamanthaKaag in West Reading for an update on the RM Palmer factory explosion — and to pledge our support as the community recovers. pic.twitter.com/fIbwUb0qoD — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 25, 2023

"Our hearts break for the families of those who didn’t come home," Shapiro said in another tweet. "The entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania stands with this community. We are with you – and my Administration is here to provide all the resources and support West Reading needs."

11:12 VIDEO: Saturday morning news conference on West Reading explosion West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag and Police Chief Wayne Holben provide an update on the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory.

Earlier Saturday, officials announced that one person was pulled alive from the rubble overnight. They did not provide any information about the survivor.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag has declared a state of emergency for the borough to draw additional resources to the scene.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that a gas leak was responsible for the explosion according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, but West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told the media on Saturday that investigators will be exploring all possible causes.