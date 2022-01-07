According to acting state health secretary Keara Klinepeter, PA is at a critical point during this ongoing pandemic.

“We have over 6,400 people hospitalized with Covid-19 today and we have the greatest staffing shortage we’ve seen since the pandemic started.”

It’s not just COVID-19 that county and state health care workers are continuing to fight.

“Covid cases flu cases RSV in kiddos delayed care people now need to access critically,” Klinepter said.

So, who will be coming in alongside doctors, nurses and other front line workers in hospitals ?

“Those workers will be contracted resources from through the department and will primarily be looking to bring out-of-state workers into PA to make sure we are not draining the existing resources we have,” Klinepeter said.

The acting state health Secretary says she does not yet know where these additional workers from out of state will be sent to here in PA, but she says the data at the time will determines where they go.

Although she does have an update on our county testing site.

“The Berks testing site will be in place until the end of next week,” Klinepeter said. “We are currently making allocations for future testing sites based on incident rate in counties.“

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.