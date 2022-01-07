According to acting state health secretary Keara Klinepeter, PA is at a critical point during this ongoing pandemic.
“We have over 6,400 people hospitalized with Covid-19 today and we have the greatest staffing shortage we’ve seen since the pandemic started.”
It’s not just COVID-19 that county and state health care workers are continuing to fight.
“Covid cases flu cases RSV in kiddos delayed care people now need to access critically,” Klinepter said.
So, who will be coming in alongside doctors, nurses and other front line workers in hospitals ?
“Those workers will be contracted resources from through the department and will primarily be looking to bring out-of-state workers into PA to make sure we are not draining the existing resources we have,” Klinepeter said.
The acting state health Secretary says she does not yet know where these additional workers from out of state will be sent to here in PA, but she says the data at the time will determines where they go.
Although she does have an update on our county testing site.
“The Berks testing site will be in place until the end of next week,” Klinepeter said. “We are currently making allocations for future testing sites based on incident rate in counties.“