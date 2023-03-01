HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pa. House adopted a set of operating rules Wednesday aimed at streamlining the constitutional amendment process and reducing the kind of partisanship that prevents bills from moving forward.

They are known informally as the ‘Rozzi Rules' after former House speaker and Berks County Democrat Mark Rozzi, whose platform for speakership included a promise to operate the House independently and ensure both sides of the aisle have a fair chance to run their bills.

Under the new rules, no committee chair will have the sole ability to stop a bill with bipartisan support from being considered or allow a bill to indefinitely bounce between different committees.

The minority party will also have a greater stake in all standing committees with a 12-9 split. In addition, The House Appropriations Committee will have a 22-15 split.

“House committees play a major role in what pieces of legislation receive a full House vote. By re-evaluating how they operate, who serves on them and the powers they have, it can drastically change what bills make it into the House chamber, and ultimately to the governor,” Rozzi said. “These new rules are a significant improvement from decades prior, ensuring that both sides have a greater chance to be heard.”

The rules also change how constitutional amendments can be introduced.

Under the Rozzi Rules, constitutional amendments must pertain to only one subject, include at least one public hearing by a House committee before passage and can only appear on the ballot during fall municipal/general elections, never in lower-turnout spring primaries.

“Sometimes, constitutional amendments are introduced in an attempt to side-step the legislative process,” Rozzi said. “These new rules ensure that the amendment process doesn’t get abused as it has in the past and the maximum number of voters are heard on these important measures.”

Finally, the newly adopted House rules expand protections against harassment and discrimination, ensuring that anyone who deals with House members in their official capacity may file complaints, not just House members and House employees.

“These new rules benefit both parties, voters and anyone who conducts business with the House. I’m immensely grateful that the ‘Rozzi Rules’ were adopted today and can immediately be utilized to improve our lawmaking process,” Rozzi said.