READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Democrats rallied in Reading to support funding public schools.

Speaker Joanna McClinton joined other House Democrat leaders for a tour of two schools in Berks County on Tuesday.

State lawmakers are at odds over school funding and vouchers, which has led to the current state budget impasse.

Gov. Josh Shapiro had agreed to sign a budget agreement while line vetoing a plan for private school vouchers that he told Republicans he would support.