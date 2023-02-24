HARRISBURG, Pa. - HARRISBURG, Pa - Two House bills aimed at reforming the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases, and sending a constitutional amendment to the ballot for voters , passed the House Friday and head to the Senate next week.

“For what this means to all my childhood friends who were sexually abused and raped, some who committed suicide, some who overdosed, that's what today is about,” said House Speaker Mark Rozzi.

But it's by far not the first time, with similar bills facing trials and tribulations, including a clerical referendum mistake in 2021.

And those who oppose it say the current legislation is not the same.

“There's an incredible addition to this bill, which is the wipe out of sovereign immunity. This will not cost any school district a dime, it will not cost the commonwealth a dime,” said Republican Russ Diamond, who represents the 102nd District. “It will cost the taxpayers, and in fact, the taxpayers of tomorrow will be paying for the sins of yesterday's governmental administration.”

Rozzi says the tax claims are false.

With all the previous issues, does Rozzi feel like he needed to become House Speaker to finally get the legislation passed?

“Listen, the opportunity to become speaker was there. It allowed me to be in this position to do everything I possibly could to get this done for victims,” said Rozzi.

It's been a long, drawn-out fight for now speaker Mark Rozzi, but if this legislation passes during a special session in the senate next week, does he have the desire to stay on as speaker?.

"Again, that's looking forward,” said Rozzi. “Right now, I want to just enjoy what myself and my colleagues did today."

The House votes did garner some bipartisan support but Republicans Jamie Barton and David Zimmerman, who represent parts of Berks, are among those who voted no on both.