WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.

The so-called WARN notice, for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is required by federal law to give workers and communities notice of certain business closings and mass layoffs.

A 69 News call to Loomis for comment after regular business hours was not answered. The company is headquartered at 850 N. Park Rd. in Wyomissing.

The department did not identify what kinds of jobs are being cut.

The jobs will be cut from Dec. 30 of this year through Jan. 6, 2023, according to the WARN notice.

According to Loomis's website, the company is one of the top 100 diversified insurance brokers in the U.S. The company also has satellite offices in New York and Florida.

The company provides various types of insurance, including property and casualty, marine and aviation, and personal insurance. It serves clients internationally, according to the company website.