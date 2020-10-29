READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Latino convention covers many different aspects of Latino life in the state and also provides resources for the growing population. It addresses things like education, immigration and Latino-owned businesses.
This year, the convention was going to be held in Reading, especially after the city elected its first Latino mayor, but with COVID-19, the event shifted to a virtual format.
The virus was still a major topic of conversation.
"We want to make sure people start getting used to not just our faces or our voices, but also our language," said Olga Negron with the Latino convention.
According to a recent census, there are close to a million Latinos living in Pennsylvania.
"With that comes a lot of opportunity for the Latino community but also a sense of responsibility," said Norman Bristol, "responsibility to be equal partners."
Highmark, being one of the title sponsors, has been providing information and resources to the community related to the pandemic.
"Our community has been suffering so much under this public health crisis that we are facing," said Bristol.
"I've talked with so many individuals, Latinos that work in warehouses, meat plants that got COVID, and we've been able to help and educate the community," said Negron.
Another important message being shared is the power of the Latino community vote and the kind of impact it can have.
"The convention plays a major role in ensuring Latino engagement and Latino activism and Latino participation," said Bristol.