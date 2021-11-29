CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A member of Berks County's delegation of Pennsylvania state lawmakers has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I recently was exposed to, tested for and learned I have contracted the COVID-19 virus," Rep. Mark Gillen said in a statement released by the state House Republican caucus. "I currently am experiencing mild symptoms and plan to work from home while I remain in quarantine."
Gillen noted that he was exposed to and tested positive for the virus while traveling out of state. He said it should have no effect on his colleagues or staff.
"My offices in Harrisburg and in our district will remain open as I remain in quarantine," Gillen said.
In addition to several municipalities in Berks, Gillen's district includes Brecknock Township in Lancaster County.