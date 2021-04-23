Residents had a chance to hear from some Pennsylvania lawmakers Friday about the economy and other related topics impacting Berks County.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance held its virtual "Congressional Conversation" event.
Attendees heard from Democratic Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan and Republican Congressman Dan Meuser.
The bulk of their conversation focused on President Biden's American Rescue Plan and his sweeping infrastructure and jobs plan.
"It is the next step. We must invest in infrastructure, transportation and more to make this area, our homes, attractive to families and importantly to businesses," Dean said.
Meuser said investing in infrastructure is important to Berks County, but said the president's plan should include revitalization.
He called the plan very partisan in nature, and said it's "an assault on small business."
Meuser also said the Biden administration was a bit out of touch with the state's needs.
"We should have in Pennsylvania and in Congress and in the House learned faster rather than take advantage of a crisis with big money. We should have learned what was needed and done, what was most effective," Meuser said.
Houlahan said it's not just about getting people back to work, but creating new jobs so the economy evolves.
She said the economy hinges on the successful return of small businesses.