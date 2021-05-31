READING, Pa. - It's possible that the Reading Fightin Phils could one day play somewhere other than in Reading. Officials say it's a possibility if the team and the city don't spend millions of dollars to upgrade the 70-year-old ballpark.
State lawmakers and other sources tell 69 News that Major League Baseball is requiring the R-Phils to make significant upgrades to FirstEnergy Stadium. If the upgrades don't happen MLB could force the team to relocate.
FirstEnergy Stadium stands as one of the gems of Berks County, holding 70-years of history and special memories for generations of fans, including Cale Parker of Reading.
"I really hope they keep them here. Growing up, every other year they'd send our elementary schools up to go to the Reading games. It was a big deal," said Parker.
Rafael Peguero is also from Reading and does not want to see the team relocate. "That would suck if we lose them. That is something that we don't want to happen, it would be very bad for our community."
Multiple state and local leaders tell 69 News that talks have been ongoing concerning the future of the Reading Fightins, the Phils' AA affiliate, in the city they've called home since 1967.
"For a long time, a few of us elected officials have been meeting with the management of the team. We knew, and I think this was common knowledge, that Major League Baseball was requiring some major improvements," said PA Senator Judy Schwank, (D) 11TH District.
Senator Schwank says there's a deadline, but she doesn't know specifically when.
According to a recent article by the Hendersonville Times-News in North Carolina, the Fightins aren't the only team needing upgrades, as it says MLB has set the start of the 2023 season as the deadline.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran also released the following statement.
"I am confident that our state legislatures will advocate hard for some of the funding the state received, such as the Rescue Plan, and also for the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program application the stadium submitted so our fans can continue to enjoy a seamless and entertaining experience while continuing to reap the community economic benefits for the city and the entire region."