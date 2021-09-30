HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking a closer look at PennDOT's proposal to toll up to nine bridges, including one in Berks County.
The House Transportation Committee, chaired by Rep. Tim Hennessey of Chester County, hosted a hearing in Harrisburg.
PennDOT, township and borough leaders, a representative of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, and the owner of a campground near Lenhartsville are among those who spoke out.
The plan calls for tolling bridges, including Interstate 78's Lenhartsville bridge in Greenwich Township, to pay for repairs.
Lawmakers expressed concerns about everything from paying for projects to the transparency of the process.
"Project after project in county after county will not get done if we don't advance this proposal as currently constituted," said Rep. Mike Carroll, a Democrat who serves parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
"The people that vote for me do not support this proposal," said Rep. Doyle Heffley, a Republican who represents Carbon County. "We are going to lose jobs and we are going to lose revenue because we can't afford it. Tolls can't be absorbed."
The trucking industry said Pennsylvania is the third most expensive state in the U.S. to operate a truck, and more tolls won't help that.
PennDOT said the tolls will allow it to use its current funding for other maintenance and improvements.