As people in Texas turn to their state and federal lawmakers for answers, many in Pennsylvania are doing the same.
"Personally, I was just gutted by it," said state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District). "Another school shooting. We are on par to have far more than we have had in previous years."
State Sen. Dave Argall (R-29th District) tweeted, "Our hearts are broken today for the people of Uvalde, Texas. There are no simple, 100 percent perfect solutions but we need to do much more."
State lawmakers are revisiting previously proposed gun safety legislation.
"Open their minds and open their hearts," Schwank said. "Let's step back for a minute, look at some of the legislative proposals that have been drafted. Let's come together."
Schwank mentioned a current state law that keeps guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence. She thinks the same could go for individuals with documented evidence of mental health issues.
"It doesn't diminish anybody's rights to own and operate firearms but would help to keep public places safer and people safer as well, individually," she said.
Argall also tweeted out previous bipartisan agreements proposing grant funding for public and non-public schools to prevent violence.
"We have an obligation to protect our children, our educators and our staff regardless of their zip code and where they receive their education," he tweeted.
"My preference would certainly be that we address this on a federal level because then this would be national in terms of some of the controls that we need," Schwank said.
She said the state senate observed a moment of silent in Harrisburg today, but plenty of talk is expected in the days ahead regarding gun safety and our schools.
"We do care, and I know that's true on both sides of the aisle," she said.