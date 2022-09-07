PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream.

The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).

The farm will use the money to build a 4,800-square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility at its market and creamery on Route 183, according to state officials.

The project's total cost is $1,074,400, and Plum Creek has committed to creating 15 full-time jobs and retaining 16 jobs within three years, officials said.

The 15-year loan carries a 3.5% fixed interest rate.

In 2019, the business received a $1 million PIDA loan to construct a 12,000-square-foot building for the production of ice cream, smoked meats and other prepared foods.