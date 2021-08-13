READING, Pa. — The Wolf administration continued its push for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising cases of the coronavirus with an event in Reading on Friday.
State education officials stood alongside city and school district leaders outside Northwest Middle School to encourage eligible students and their parents to get the vaccine before the start of the new school year.
The state's education secretary, Noe Ortega, praised local leaders for what they've already done.
"We commend the Reading School District and their community partners for their efforts to offer eligible school children and families the COVID-19 vaccine through multiple mobile vaccine clinics this summer," Ortega said.
As the officials addressed the media outside the school, vaccinations were being administered to students inside. The clinic was one of several that are being offered as part of a partnership involving the school district, the city, and Penn State Health St. Joseph.
"We are hopeful all of our eligible students and their families will continue to take advantage of the great vaccination opportunities happening both with the school district and throughout our community," said Khalid Mumin, RSD's superintendent. "We are also grateful for these type of 'all-in' community efforts, as they complement the outstanding work of our RSD Health Services Department and school nurses, who have continually held free vaccination clinics and informational sessions for students and families throughout the pandemic."
As of now, people 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Reading's first day of school will be on Monday, Aug. 30. The school district has created a special back-to-school webpage to provide students and their parents with the latest information about the return to class, whether in-person or virtual.
The district said a decision about whether to require face masks for the upcoming school year will be made during a board meeting next Wednesday.