Reading School District student gets COVID-19 vaccine

Stephani Huffmaster, a nurse with Penn State Health St. Joseph, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a young patient during a vaccination clinic inside Northwest Middle School in Reading on Aug. 13, 2021.

 Commonwealth Media Services

READING, Pa. — The Wolf administration continued its push for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising cases of the coronavirus with an event in Reading on Friday.

State education officials stood alongside city and school district leaders outside Northwest Middle School to encourage eligible students and their parents to get the vaccine before the start of the new school year.

The state's education secretary, Noe Ortega, praised local leaders for what they've already done.

"We commend the Reading School District and their community partners for their efforts to offer eligible school children and families the COVID-19 vaccine through multiple mobile vaccine clinics this summer," Ortega said.

As the officials addressed the media outside the school, vaccinations were being administered to students inside. The clinic was one of several that are being offered as part of a partnership involving the school district, the city, and Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Reading School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin

Reading School District Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin speaks during a news conference, which discussed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the new school year, outside Northwest Middle School in Reading on Aug. 13, 2021.

"We are hopeful all of our eligible students and their families will continue to take advantage of the great vaccination opportunities happening both with the school district and throughout our community," said Khalid Mumin, RSD's superintendent. "We are also grateful for these type of 'all-in' community efforts, as they complement the outstanding work of our RSD Health Services Department and school nurses, who have continually held free vaccination clinics and informational sessions for students and families throughout the pandemic."

As of now, people 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Reading School District COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Kathy VanReed, a certified pharmacy technician and pharmacy buyer with Penn State Health St. Joseph, draws up the COVID-19 vaccine into syringes during a vaccination clinic inside Northwest Middle School in Reading on Aug. 13, 2021.

Reading's first day of school will be on Monday, Aug. 30. The school district has created a special back-to-school webpage to provide students and their parents with the latest information about the return to class, whether in-person or virtual.

The district said a decision about whether to require face masks for the upcoming school year will be made during a board meeting next Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.