SCRANTON, Pa. - A central Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to the sale of stolen human remains.

Jeremy Pauley entered the plea Thursday. The charges stemmed from the investigation into body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School.

Pauly was among a number of individuals indicted by a federal grand jury that found evidence the group was part of a nationwide network that bought and sold human remains.

The trial for Josh Taylor is set for December. The Spring Township, Berks County man is also accused of being part of the ring.

Sentencing for Pauley will be determined at a later date.