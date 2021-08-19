BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania is marking a milestone when it comes to preserving farms.
State and county officials, including Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, came together in northwestern Berks County on Thursday to celebrate the preservation of 600,000 acres of farmland.
A ceremony took place on the Martin farm in Bethel Township.
"The acreage preserved over the past 34 years, and what we look forward to preserving tomorrow, is an investment in the future needs of Pennsylvania, the nation and the world," Redding said.
Officials at the ceremony noted that Berks County is one of the top counties when it comes to protecting farms and the agriculture industry.
"Berks County has such an incredible record of farmland preservation over the years, starting many, many years ago," said state Sen. Judy Schwank.
"As one of the original sponsors of Growing Greener, we celebrated that day and we dreamt of days like today," said state Sen. David Argall. "The program has continued to grow."
Agriculture is a $132.5-billion industry in Pennsylvania.