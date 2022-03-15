Pennsylvania officials are raising awareness about the gender pay gap.
 
March 15th is known as "Equal Pay Day" which aims to mark how far into the year women have to work to earn what men did in the previous calendar year.
 
"Due to the gender wage gap, each woman in Pennsylvania will lose an average of about $460,000 over the course of her lifetime," said Moriah Hathaway, executive director for The Pennsylvania Commission for Women
 
According to the Wolf administration, in 2022 women who work full time earn 83 cents for every dollar men make.
 
Hathaway said organizations have been fighting to make it equal for years.
 
 "Sadly, we've had yet to see any progress in the General Assembly," said Hathaway.
 
One of the administration's proposals is ultimately raising the state's minimum wage to $15.
 
They said currently nearly two thirds of the people earning minimum wage are women.
 
"One million workers would directly benefit from raising the minimum wage," said Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier 
 
Governor Wolf's plan calls for an immediate minimum increase to $12 an hour starting in July of this year.
 
"It's time to take meaningful action that supports workers and promotes economic prosperity for everyone, especially women," said Secretary Berrier.
 
A fiscally conservative group known as the Commonwealth Foundation said in 2019 that a minimum wage of 12 dollars an hour would give more than a million workers in the state a raise, but more than 34,000 jobs would be cut, along with hours and other benefits.

