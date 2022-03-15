Pa. officials raise awareness about gender pay gap
- Jack Reinhard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Pennsylvania officials are raising awareness about the gender pay gap.
March 15th is known as "Equal Pay Day" which aims to mark how far into the year women have to work to earn what men did in the previous calendar year.
"Due to the gender wage gap, each woman in Pennsylvania will lose an average of about $460,000 over the course of her lifetime," said Moriah Hathaway, executive director for The Pennsylvania Commission for Women.
According to the Wolf administration, in 2022 women who work full time earn 83 cents for every dollar men make.
Hathaway said organizations have been fighting to make it equal for years.
"Sadly, we've had yet to see any progress in the General Assembly," said Hathaway.
One of the administration's proposals is ultimately raising the state's minimum wage to $15.
They said currently nearly two thirds of the people earning minimum wage are women.
"One million workers would directly benefit from raising the minimum wage," said Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier
Governor Wolf's plan calls for an immediate minimum increase to $12 an hour starting in July of this year.
"It's time to take meaningful action that supports workers and promotes economic prosperity for everyone, especially women," said Secretary Berrier.
Tags
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Reading City Council considers study of other forms of local government
- City of Reading approves parking changes
- Pa. officials raise awareness about gender pay gap
- Fox Berkshire holds special showing to raise money for Ukraine relief effort
- Alvernia's Director for Holleran Center steps down
- POLICE: At least 15 teens involved in fight that led to deadly shooting at Brookline Park
- Rep. Houlahan announces $1.8 million grant to Sinking Spring for infrastructure improvements
- Governor Mifflin School District offering grief counseling following deadly shooting
- Exeter Township PD reminds people to be safe ahead of St. Patrick's Day
- Reading Police continue to investigate deadly shooting at Brookline Park
Lehigh Valley News
- Allentown mayor, police chief seeking to beef up police department
- Northampton Co. District Attorney: Police won't rest until arrest is made in double fatal shooting in Easton
- Bethlehem's Saladax Biomedical reaches distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter to help mentally ill patients
- Pa. State Police looking for vehicle stolen in New Tripoli
- Man killed in forklift truck accident at work in Breinigsville, coroner says
- Bowery Farming, operator of indoor 'vertical farm' in Bethlehem, introduces 2 strawberry varieties
- Shift4 Payments to raise money for nonprofit groups with founder Jared Isaacman matching first $10 million
- Bethlehem's Town & Country sold for $900,000, now operating as Steel City Bowl & Brews
- Police investigate shooting at Jefferson Street Playground in Whitehall Twp.
- DA: Second person dies after shooting in Easton
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
- Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
- Live updates: Funeral held for troops killed at Ukraine base
- UK's Johnson visits Saudi Arabia, seeks more oil output
- Mercedes opens Alabama battery plant, adding up to 600 jobs
- Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination
- Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
- Watchdog has concerns with projects at US nuclear repository
- Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
- EU and UK hit Russia with wider sanctions that target luxury
Entertainment News
- ‘Whitney, A Look Back’: Entertainment Tonight to Honor Whitney Houston in New CBS Special
- Why Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’ Is Your Next True-Crime Obsession
- ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Adds Paul Wesley as Kirk for Season 2 (PHOTO)
- ‘9-1-1’ Crossover: Angela Bassett to Guest Star as Athena Grant on ‘Lone Star’ (VIDEO)
- ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Star John Clarence Stewart Joins ‘P-Valley’ Season 2
- ‘Minx’ Stars Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond & More Preview HBO Max’s Erotic Comedy
- ‘Beyond the Edge’ Sees Celeb Competitors ‘Pushed to Their Breaking Point’
- Shaquille O’Neal & Liza Koshy to Join Shakira on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’
- Uli Latukefu Talks Lacing Up Wrestling Boots as Dwayne Johnson on ‘Young Rock’
- ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Adds Frankie Faison to Growing Cast at ABC