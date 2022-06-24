Planned Parenthood South Texas says its clinics remained open but abortion services in Texas have been “paused” statewide as they await guidance from their attorneys. The organization's president, Jeffrey Hons, says it is seeking to get clearer direction on how to operate “within the boundaries of the new legal framework" in a way that allows the organization to remain a health care provider. The announcement comes just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right established in Roe v. Wade to terminate a pregnancy. The issue reverts to the states, many of which have taken steps to curtail or ban abortions.