BERKS CO., Pa. - The overturning of Roe v. Wade is causing an intensifying battle across the state and the U.S.

"Despite knowing it was coming, it was still devastating," said Melissa Reed, President of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

For those on all sides of the issue, the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has stirred up many emotions.

"This is such an unjust and cruel decision that is going to have a terrible impact on millions of people across the nation," continued Reed. 

Reed says her patients are sad, angry and shocked that those on the other side are rejoicing.

"You just get that feeling, like wow, it's actually here, this day is here because it's something that we fought for for so long. So it's just a beautiful feeling to know that justice is being served," says Marlene Downing, Pro-Life Union Greater Philadelphia.

Downing says this ruling will motivate her side to remain diligent.

"Even though we know the fight is not over for life, we are going to battle it out through the states and we are just going to be in a position to support the women and the families that need our help," Downing continued. 

Both sides are encouraging people to get involved as decisions about abortions return to the states.

Advocates on both sides are hoping the Friday ruling really gets people fired up and off the sidelines, whether it's getting involved in fundraising or protests and voting in November.

