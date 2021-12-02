HARRISBURG, Pa. — Berks County is in line to receive its sixth area code.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced Thursday that it has assigned 835 as the new area code for the part of southeastern Pennsylvania that already uses the 610 and 484 area codes.
In addition to Berks, the 610 and 484 area codes serve residents and businesses in Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Northampton, and a portion of Montgomery County, according to the PUC.
Parts of Berks also use the 215, 223, and 717 area codes.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator said it estimates the remaining supply of available telephone numbers in the 610 and 484 area will be exhausted in early 2023.
The PUC said it will not assign phone numbers with the 835 area code until the remaining supply of 610 and 484 numbers is exhausted.
Ten-digit dialing has been used in the area for two decades, so no changes are expected when the new area code is added.